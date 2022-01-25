Ole Miss breaks four-game losing streak beating Gators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been tough for the Ole Miss basketball team lately.

Not only have the Rebels lost four straight, but COVID has wreaked havoc with their team and their schedule.

That’s why they’re playing Florida Monday night. The game was to be played at the pavilion in Oxford Dec. 29, but was postponed due to COVID-19among the Gators.

Former Whitehaven High star Matthew Murrell bombed in 20 points for Ole Miss. Teammate Daeshawn Ruffin picked up the defense with 21 points. The Rebels pulled off the upset with a 48-point second-half. Ole Miss won with a final score of 70-54.

The Rebels are now 10-9 and have a busy week ahead. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas Wednesday, then takes part in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, hosting Kansas State Saturday.

