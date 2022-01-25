Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for armed robbery suspects Monday night.

Police say officers were flagged down shortly after 9 p.m. regarding an armed robbery at the Sonic restaurant on South Perkins Road. A woman advised two armed suspects robbed the business.

Police say the suspects fired shots at the responding officers, striking their squad car. Officers returned fire.

No officers or victims were injured. Memphis police say it is currently unknown if a suspect was struck.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Armed Robbery with shots fired at officers. pic.twitter.com/XFQOpRUQ4m — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 25, 2022

