Honor Roll times for Tigers’ Tyler Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyler Harris made the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the Memphis Tigers.

The 5′9″ Harris had a giant week for the University of Memphis, averaging 20.5 points as the Tigers are 1-1 against SMU and Tulsa.

The former Cordova High star bombed his way to a season high 24 points in Memphis’ win against the Golden Hurricane Sunday. This included six 3-pointers, a season-high. He scored 17 last Thursday against the Mustangs. Harris hit a sizzling 49.3% from 3-point land this season.

The Tigers next host East Carolina this Thursday night at FedExForum.

