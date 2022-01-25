Advertise with Us
Honor Roll times for Tigers’ Tyler Harris(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyler Harris made the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the Memphis Tigers.

The 5′9″ Harris had a giant week for the University of Memphis, averaging 20.5 points as the Tigers are 1-1 against SMU and Tulsa.

The former Cordova High star bombed his way to a season high 24 points in Memphis’ win against the Golden Hurricane Sunday.   This included six 3-pointers, a season-high. He scored 17 last Thursday against the Mustangs. Harris hit a sizzling 49.3% from 3-point land this season.  

The Tigers next host East Carolina this Thursday night at FedExForum.

