Hogs’ Williams SEC Co-player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas’s Jaylin Williams is the SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Williams averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds in two wins last week to help the Razorbacks extend their current Conference win streak to four.

He shares the honor with Auburn’s Walker Kessler. Auburn was voted No. 1 in the country for the first time by the Associated Press this week.

