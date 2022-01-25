Hogs’ Williams SEC Co-player of the Week

Advertise with Us
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas’s Jaylin Williams is the SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Williams averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds in two wins last week to help the Razorbacks extend their current Conference win streak to four.  

He shares the honor with Auburn’s Walker Kessler. Auburn was voted No. 1 in the country for the first time by the Associated Press this week.

