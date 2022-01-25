Food assistance available for tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through parts of Northeast Arkansas will soon get help feeding their families.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that SNAP Disaster Assistance will be available to residents in the following communities:

Augusta (72006)

Leachville (72438)

Monette (72447)

Trumann (72472)

Tupelo (72169)

Those who lived or worked in these areas and suffered losses may be eligible for the D-SNAP assistance.

To qualify, residents must have experienced at least one of the following conditions as a result of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes:

Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business Loss or inaccessibility of income, including reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems. Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

D-SNAP applications are being accepted at the following locations:

Craighead County DHS Office, 1600 Browns Lane Access in Jonesboro, 870-972-1732

Jackson County DHS Office, 1422 Hwy. 367N in Newport, 870-523-9828

Mississippi County DHS Office, 1104 Byrum Rd. in Blytheville, 870-763-7093

Poinsett County DHS Office, 406 N. Illinois in Harrisburg, 870-578-5491

Woodruff County DHS Office, 1200 Hwy. 33 North in Augusta, 870-347-2537

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.