First alert to below average temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold front moved through this morning, cold air continues to pour into the Mid-South. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s tonight, which is at least 10 degrees below normal. Wind chills will be in the single digits in areas north of I-40. Even with full sunshine tomorrow, high temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the teens and lower 20s. Winds: Northeast 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 39 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. A weak front will move in Thursday night, which will increase clouds. There may also be a few flurries on Thursday night into Friday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s and low 30s on Thursday night. It will be sunny and dry on Friday with high temperatures around 40 degrees and wind chills in the lower 30s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will still feel cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 40s and lows around freezing. However, temperatures will increase slightly into the lower 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will increase mid-week.

