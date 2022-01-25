Decision on Shelby County Schools’ rebranding expected to come today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is looking to rebrand, and a decision is expected to be made Tuesday. The Shelby County School Board will decide to recommend a name change for the district.

It started as Memphis City Schools, then Shelby County Schools. Now, the new proposal will combine the two names. Changing it to “Memphis-Shelby County Schools.”

SCS says they want a name that reflects the geographical region and the families they serve. SCS says 80% of their students live within Memphis city limits. They’re hoping the new name will raise the awareness of the school district.

“So, again we are raising our profile,” said Jerica Phillips, SCS Chief of Communications. “We’re looking at funding bodies from local, state and national entities and often times people say where is Shelby County? Who is that? So, that is another part of the reflection of Memphis in this name change.”

This rebranding is one part of the “Reimagining 901″ strategies. The plan for the rebrand includes short and long-term goals including logo design, installation and sign replacement. As far as the cost, there will be no additional funding requests. They’ve earmarked funds in the budget for marketing and awareness campaigns like this.

“This will not distract from our core business, which is education and the district has already set aside funds. So, we’re not asking for any additional money,” said Phillips. “There will be no ask or request for funds. It’s all a part of our marketing initiative that we have already gotten approved.”

In the 2021 district confidence survey, 83% of respondents agreed or were neutral about a name change. The proposal also received some positive reviews from school board members earlier this month.

If this new name change is approved, SCS will start doing business as Memphis-Shelby County Schools. The legal name will still remain Shelby County Board of Education.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.