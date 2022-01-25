Cold & windy this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Prepare for another round of cold air that will settle into the Mid-South today. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s by 7 AM and winds turning north at 10-15 mph. Highs will top out around 40 degrees today but with the wind chill it will feel like the 20s for most of the afternoon. Bitter cold temperatures tonight as lows fall near 20 degrees. Temperatures will remain below our average of 51 degrees for most of the week.

TODAY: Some clouds early with sunshine by afternoon. It will be windy and cold with highs near 40. Winds out of the northeast 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid with lows in the upper teens to low 20s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cold with highs in the upper 30s and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few flurries possible and high temperatures near 40 and overnight lows in the low 20s.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

