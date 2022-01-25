City Watch issued for Memphis teen last seen over 2 weeks ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert Tuesday for a missing endangered juvenile that has been missing for over two weeks.

Tekala Williams went missing on Jan. 7 after she was waiting for her mother to pick her up at an address on East Raines Road.

Police say when the mother arrived at the location, Tekala was nowhere to be found.

She reportedly has medical conditions and requires daily medication, police say.

Tekala is described as a 5′4, 150 pound Black female last seen wearing pink, white and black pants, a pink shirt and white sneakers.

If you know where she is or may have seen her, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

