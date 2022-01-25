Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 19 Jan
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Coaching for Literacy
More than 40 NCAA basketball programs in 23 states will partner with Coaching for Literacy to host #Fight4Literacy games!
Carleen O’Reilly | Executive Director of Coaching for Literacy | coachingforliteracy.org
Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy
A sweet tooth’s paradise. We’re dropping by Dinstuhl’s Fine Candies to see the secrets behind its famous chocolates - that’s kept fans happy for 120 years.
2022 Health & Wellness
Escaping the strain of stress. See the state of the art facility that takes relaxation to the next level.
Mike Wright | The Blu Room | bluroomwellnesscenter.com
22 Cheap Destinations to Visit in 2022
Willis Orlando | Scott’s Cheap Flights | scottscheapflights.com
Grass Roots Disc Golf
A new sport to take up, especially if you’re competitive. Step inside Grassroots Disc Golf - see how you can perfect your skills.
facebook.com/GrassRootsDiscGolf
Learn to Love the Skin You’re In
Smooth, luminous skin. There’s a few tips and regimes that promise a healthier glow. We’re sharing it all so you can love the skin you’re in.
Dr. Angela Lamb | Director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice
Magnolia House by Chef Kelly English
Fine dining on the Gulf coast. Foodies, see why Magnolia House has to be a stop next time you find yourself in Biloxi.
Restaurant by Chef Kelly English: The Second Line | Restaurant Iris | Panta Memphis | chefkellyenglish.com
