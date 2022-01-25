Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 19 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Coaching for Literacy

More than 40 NCAA basketball programs in 23 states will partner with Coaching for Literacy to host #Fight4Literacy games!

Carleen O’Reilly | Executive Director of Coaching for Literacy | coachingforliteracy.org

Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy

A sweet tooth’s paradise. We’re dropping by Dinstuhl’s Fine Candies to see the secrets behind its famous chocolates - that’s kept fans happy for 120 years.

2022 Health & Wellness

Escaping the strain of stress. See the state of the art facility that takes relaxation to the next level.

Mike Wright | The Blu Room | bluroomwellnesscenter.com

22 Cheap Destinations to Visit in 2022

Willis Orlando | Scott’s Cheap Flights | scottscheapflights.com

Grass Roots Disc Golf

A new sport to take up, especially if you’re competitive. Step inside Grassroots Disc Golf - see how you can perfect your skills.

facebook.com/GrassRootsDiscGolf

Learn to Love the Skin You’re In

Smooth, luminous skin. There’s a few tips and regimes that promise a healthier glow. We’re sharing it all so you can love the skin you’re in.

Dr. Angela Lamb | Director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice

Magnolia House by Chef Kelly English

Fine dining on the Gulf coast. Foodies, see why Magnolia House has to be a stop next time you find yourself in Biloxi.

Restaurant by Chef Kelly English: The Second Line | Restaurant Iris | Panta Memphis | chefkellyenglish.com

Booking Summer Flights

It never too early to plan that summer getaway. Let’s start with flights and how you can find the best deal for your destination.

Willis Orlando | Scott’s Cheap Flights | scottscheapflights.com

