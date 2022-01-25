Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 25 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

100 Years of Women Building a Better Memphis

Tabitha Glenn | President of Junior League of Memphis | jlmemphis.org

Mediterranean Pasta Recipe

Orange Juice: The Original Wellness Drink

Vandana Sheth | Award-Winning Registered Dietitian Nutritionist | vandanasheth.com

Fitness Trends for 2022

Perseverance to keep your New Year’s fitness resolution. One place wants to make it fun and help you power through to reach those goals.

Tyler Hubbell | Personal Trainer at Life Time®, Collierville | lifetime.life

How to Ease the Pain of Healthcare Costs

Looking at medical bills could make you sick all over again. But there’s a way you can get ahead of those high healthcare costs.

Cindy George | Personal Finance Editor for GoodRx | goodrx.com

High-Skilled Immigration Strengthening Tech Industries

The tech industry is booming and Tennessee is ready. What’s the driving force behind the growth and how immigration plays a part.

Linda Moore | President & CEO of TechNet | technet.org

Helping Families Build a Foundation of Resilience

A strong foundation of resilience. How one group aim to help families and children learn how to build strength in themselves for the years to come.

Andrea Cody | Senior Project Manager for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop | sesameworkshop.org

Dr. Arethusa Kirk | National Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare Community & State | sesameworkshop.org

A Century of Always Entertaining

A century long history. The spotlight’s on Theatre Memphis as we pull back the curtain to see what’s in store for the next 100 years.

Debbie Litch | Executive Producer | theatrememphis.org

