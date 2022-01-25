Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 25 Jan
100 Years of Women Building a Better Memphis
Tabitha Glenn | President of Junior League of Memphis | jlmemphis.org
Mediterranean Pasta Recipe
Orange Juice: The Original Wellness Drink
Vandana Sheth | Award-Winning Registered Dietitian Nutritionist | vandanasheth.com
Fitness Trends for 2022
Perseverance to keep your New Year’s fitness resolution. One place wants to make it fun and help you power through to reach those goals.
Tyler Hubbell | Personal Trainer at Life Time®, Collierville | lifetime.life
How to Ease the Pain of Healthcare Costs
Looking at medical bills could make you sick all over again. But there’s a way you can get ahead of those high healthcare costs.
Cindy George | Personal Finance Editor for GoodRx | goodrx.com
High-Skilled Immigration Strengthening Tech Industries
The tech industry is booming and Tennessee is ready. What’s the driving force behind the growth and how immigration plays a part.
Linda Moore | President & CEO of TechNet | technet.org
Helping Families Build a Foundation of Resilience
A strong foundation of resilience. How one group aim to help families and children learn how to build strength in themselves for the years to come.
Andrea Cody | Senior Project Manager for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop | sesameworkshop.org
Dr. Arethusa Kirk | National Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare Community & State | sesameworkshop.org
A Century of Always Entertaining
A century long history. The spotlight’s on Theatre Memphis as we pull back the curtain to see what’s in store for the next 100 years.
Debbie Litch | Executive Producer | theatrememphis.org
