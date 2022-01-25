Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 18 Jan
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Empowering Our Youth
Rick Birt | President of Students Against Destructive Decisions | sadd.org
Fresh Flower Hacks to Make Them Last Longer
Fresh Start to feeling Fitacular
Reveal a healthier you. A fitness coach joins us to keep you motivated during workouts and breaks down how it benefits more than just your body.
Teddy Savage | Head of Health and Fitness Excellence | planetfitness.com
The Ever-Evolving Digital Workplace
Working in the digital age requires new skills with computing. For those making a career change find a free resources for your future in tech.
Scott Barneson | Director of Learning Products for Amazon Web Services
Free Could Computing Training | aws.amazon.com/training
Preparing to File Income Taxes
Don’t stress, we’re here with tax prep to help you feel at ease while filing.
Mark Steber | Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro | jacksonhewitt.com
Indoor Racing & Speedway
Autobahn Indoor Speedway | 6399 Shelby View Drive, Memphis, TN | autobahnspeed.com
New Plant-Based Pizza Pies
Perfectly baked, plant-based pizza pies! How the owner of Mellow Mushroom got involved in the pizza biz and how they’ve gone vegan!
Stephen Meek | Owner of Mellow Mushroom, Germantown | mellowmushroom.com
Setting Boundaries with Technology
Teaching teens about boundaries in tech! Why it’s important understand its impact on our youth.
