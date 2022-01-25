Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 18 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Empowering Our Youth

Rick Birt | President of Students Against Destructive Decisions | sadd.org

Fresh Flower Hacks to Make Them Last Longer

Fresh Start to feeling Fitacular

Reveal a healthier you. A fitness coach joins us to keep you motivated during workouts and breaks down how it benefits more than just your body.

Teddy Savage | Head of Health and Fitness Excellence | planetfitness.com

The Ever-Evolving Digital Workplace

Working in the digital age requires new skills with computing. For those making a career change find a free resources for your future in tech.

Scott Barneson | Director of Learning Products for Amazon Web Services

Free Could Computing Training | aws.amazon.com/training

Preparing to File Income Taxes

Don’t stress, we’re here with tax prep to help you feel at ease while filing.

Mark Steber | Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro | jacksonhewitt.com

Indoor Racing & Speedway

Autobahn Indoor Speedway | 6399 Shelby View Drive, Memphis, TN | autobahnspeed.com

New Plant-Based Pizza Pies

Perfectly baked, plant-based pizza pies! How the owner of Mellow Mushroom got involved in the pizza biz and how they’ve gone vegan!

Stephen Meek | Owner of Mellow Mushroom, Germantown | mellowmushroom.com

Setting Boundaries with Technology

Teaching teens about boundaries in tech! Why it’s important understand its impact on our youth.

Rick Birt | President of Students Against Destructive Decisions | sadd.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.