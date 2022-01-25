Bluff City Life: Monday, 24 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creating a Healthier Family

Lauren Manaker | Registered Dietitian Nutritionist | carnationbreakfastessentials.com

Pursing Dreams after Beating Cancer

The story behind these sweet treats is one you might not expect. We’re sharing this business owner’s story of survival and inspiration for his shop.

Work Habits to Improve Your Workflow

Distractions, lack of motivation or even an unbalanced schedule. It can be stumbling block at work. We’re breaking down ways to get over the hurdle and improve your work flow.

Angela Copeland | Vice President at Recruiter.com

WAVN The Trend

What’s new on the airwaves WAVN The Trend is preparing for a few fun changes!

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Simply Elegant: Candied Bacon Recipe

The Bacon and Sriracha duo is the perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy.

The Power to Win

Speak it, you are it! Why the mantra for your life matters!

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Getting Acclimated to Working in the Office

Fresh out of college and into the pandemic. So many recent grads have only worked from home. The tips that’ll help them adjust when it’s time to head to the office.

Angela Copeland | Vice President at Recruiter.com

Healthy Eating on a Budget

Healthier food without breaking the bank. A nationally known nutritionist teams up with Aldi - see some of the recipes they’ve whipped up.

Gillean Barkyoumb | Registered Dietitian and Owner of Millennial Nutrition | aldi.us

