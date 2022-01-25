Bluff City Life: Friday, 21 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

9th Annual International Jewish Film Festival

Get ready for the 9th year of the Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival with in-person and virtual screenings!

Marcy Stagner | Program Director for Cultural Arts, Adult Services, and Special Events for Memphis Jewish Community Center | jccmemphis.org

The Differences between Espressos, Cappuccinos, & Lattes

Espressos, cappuccinos, lattes OH MY!…there’s definitely a difference between all three and I’m finding out what makes your favorite coffee drinks special.

Soda Bread Recipe

Health Benefits of Lean Protein

We’ve all heard it before - you are what you eat. A pro athlete and dietitian join me to break down the best recipes to give you fuel and strength.

Erin Simmons Nemec | Snowboarder

Amy Goodson | Sports Dietitian

beefitswhatsfordinner.com

101 Years of Continuous Creole Food History

A foodie’s dream down by the bayou. Over at Orlandeaux’s, we’re going through their menu and family legacy, seeing why this restaurant is a Creole gem.

Historic Home Tour

Committing to a Healthier Lifestyle

Leslie Ely | Nutritionist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | methodisthealth.org

Advocating for Women’s Health

Checking up on your health, ladies. We’re getting rid of the taboo and misconceptions many women have when it comes to that annual visit.

Jessica Shepherd | OB/GYN & Women’s Health Advocate | invitae.com

