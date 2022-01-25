Attorneys file petition for new DNA testing in West Memphis Three case
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Attorneys for Damien Echols filed a petition Monday, asking for new testing of the ligatures that were found with three young boys who were killed in West Memphis in 1983.
Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were convicted of the brutal murders of Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers.
Echols and his co-defendants served nearly 20 years in prison before being released on an Alford Plea.
Echols’ attorney is petitioning for new DNA collection technology to be used, called MVAC, which is a wet vacuum system that can find more DNA than older tests.
