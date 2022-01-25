Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Another bitter cold night ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight will be mostly clear but frigid with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph. Wind chill readings will drop into the single digits to low teens by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny but cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Some clouds will move through Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 20s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few flurries and high temperatures near 40.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

