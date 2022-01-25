Advertise with Us
Action News 5′s Joe Birch named PRSA Communicator of the Year

Joe Birch
Joe Birch(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s very own Joe Birch is named the 2021 PRSA Communicator of the Year.

The Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America will present Joe with the award Thursday, Jan. 27. He is set to speak virtually about his four-decade-long career at Action News 5 and his dedication to the Bluff City.

“We are proud to applaud Joe for his work as a communicator and a trusted voice for the city and the region,” said PRSA Memphis Chapter President Jennifer Sharp. “He has consistently shown a strong commitment to his profession, as well as to the city he calls home.”

PRSA says the award is reflective of Joe’s work to exemplify the “concept of communication for decades of Memphians” and his commitment to his city and neighbors throughout his career.

We here at Action News 5 are so proud of Joe and his years of dedication to our station and the community.

He also received the 2021 St. Jude Hero Among Us award for going the extra mile to support the children battling cancer at St. Jude children’s Hospital.

If you would like to register for the event, visit prsamemphis.org/meetinginfo.php. The registration fee is $15.

Congratulations Joe!

