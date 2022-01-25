Advertise with Us
2 shot overnight at South Memphis gas station

Marathon gas station shooting
Marathon gas station shooting(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were hit by gunfire overnight at a Marathon gas station in South Memphis.

Around 2 a.m. Memphis police were called to the business on Lamar Avenue to investigate.

We’re working to find out more information on the condition of the two victims.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Memphis police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

