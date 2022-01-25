2 shot overnight at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were hit by gunfire overnight at a Marathon gas station in South Memphis.

Around 2 a.m. Memphis police were called to the business on Lamar Avenue to investigate.

We’re working to find out more information on the condition of the two victims.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Memphis police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

