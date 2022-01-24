Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm start to the week, but temperatures soon come crashing down

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As high pressure shifts to the east, it will continue to usher in southerly winds, allowing temperatures to be above-average today. This warm up will be short-lived as a cold front moves in overnight and into Tuesday.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 51
  • NORMAL LOW: 33

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to start with partly clouds skies by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 30s. Breezy with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny & chilly for next weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Sunday highs will be in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

