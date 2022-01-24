Silver Alert issued for missing Mississippi man

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a New Albany man Monday morning.

Authorities said 44-year-old David McGill Jr. was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 in the 1400 block of County Road 107 in Union County.

Family members told authorities that McGill suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He is described as a white male, 5′5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

McGill is believed to be in a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre with Mississippi tag UNC4526.

He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, a brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, white Nike shoes with a blue checkmark and a New York Yankees hat.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of David McGill Jr., contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 534-1941.

