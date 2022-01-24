Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave her thoughts on a new study from the American Journal of Epidemiology that found additional proof that the COVID vaccine does not impair fertility.

She also talked about whether she believes the omicron variant has reached its peak in the Mid-South.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 24
COVID-19: Nearly 1K new cases in Shelby County; 304 new cases among children