Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave her thoughts on a new study from the American Journal of Epidemiology that found additional proof that the COVID vaccine does not impair fertility.

She also talked about whether she believes the omicron variant has reached its peak in the Mid-South.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

