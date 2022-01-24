Online dating site meetup ends in robbery at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An online dating site meetup took a bad turn when someone expecting to go on a date was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

Memphis police say the incident happened on Dec. 19 around 12:40 p.m. The victim told police he met someone on an online dating site identifying as a 20-year-old woman named Kashmir.

He agreed to meet her in person but instead he was picked up by three women and a man in a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

The vehicle stopped near North Perkins Road and Charleswood Avenue where the victim was reportedly robbed.

No one has been arrested in this case.

If you have any information on the suspects involved, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

