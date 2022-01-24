New fleet of Bird e-scooters coming to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Electric scooters seem to be a great way to have fun and get around in Memphis but some of the scooters have seen some serious wear and tear.

Now Bird, an electric scooter company, is rolling out a new edition of its scooter and the Bluff City will be one of the first cities in Tennessee to get an exclusive fleet.

The company says a new fleet of its Bird Three e-scooter will roll into Memphis this week.

It comes with emergency and dual braking, speed zone, parking and sidewalk compliance, smart batteries and a headlight.

The new Bird Three fleet will also increase Memphis’ eco-friendly transportation options.

The first Bird scooters were introduced in Memphis in the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.