Mid-South colleges prepare to reopen after COVID-19 delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More colleges in the Mid-South are set to return to in-person classes this week after delaying the start of school due to COVID-19.

LeMoyne-Owen College was originally supposed to start in-person classes on Jan. 10, but after an uptick in COVID-19 classes were all virtual until Monday.

When students and staff all return to campus they must complete a Daily Symptom Checker. It can be done online. Visitors will also be required to get their temperature checked before entering any building. Masking and social distancing will remain in place at the college.

Now it’s important to note, LeMoyne-Owen says neck gaiters have not approved face coverings and masks with exhalation valves or vents won’t be allowed either.

As for students living on campus, they must report when they have to quarantine and will be relocated to a designated quarantine/isolation space according to the college’s COVID-19 protocols.

While students have the option to attend classes in person, they still have the choice to continue virtual learning.

Rhodes College is set to start in-person classes next Monday, Jan. 31. Students began virtually on Jan. 12.

In a message from interim President Carroll D. Stevens, the decision to delay in-person classes came after discussions with the college’s medical experts.

When students return they will have to wear masks in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

They also must complete a COVID-19 test 48-72 hours prior to returning to campus.

The same applies to students moving onto campus Saturday, Jan. 29. They will receive a reduced fee of $500 for room and board charges. Campus dining will remain take-out only and limited to certain venues. Campus events and meetings are also to be virtual through Jan. 28.

LeMoyne-Owen and Rhodes College aren’t the only schools that delayed in-person classes due to COVID-19. The University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt returned to classes on Jan. 17 -18.

