Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South colleges prepare to reopen after COVID-19 delays

By Camille Connor
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More colleges in the Mid-South are set to return to in-person classes this week after delaying the start of school due to COVID-19.

LeMoyne-Owen College was originally supposed to start in-person classes on Jan. 10, but after an uptick in COVID-19 classes were all virtual until Monday.

When students and staff all return to campus they must complete a Daily Symptom Checker. It can be done online. Visitors will also be required to get their temperature checked before entering any building. Masking and social distancing will remain in place at the college.

Now it’s important to note, LeMoyne-Owen says neck gaiters have not approved face coverings and masks with exhalation valves or vents won’t be allowed either.

As for students living on campus, they must report when they have to quarantine and will be relocated to a designated quarantine/isolation space according to the college’s COVID-19 protocols.

While students have the option to attend classes in person, they still have the choice to continue virtual learning.

Rhodes College is set to start in-person classes next Monday, Jan. 31. Students began virtually on Jan. 12.

In a message from interim President Carroll D. Stevens, the decision to delay in-person classes came after discussions with the college’s medical experts.

When students return they will have to wear masks in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

They also must complete a COVID-19 test 48-72 hours prior to returning to campus.

The same applies to students moving onto campus Saturday, Jan. 29. They will receive a reduced fee of $500 for room and board charges. Campus dining will remain take-out only and limited to certain venues. Campus events and meetings are also to be virtual through Jan. 28.

LeMoyne-Owen and Rhodes College aren’t the only schools that delayed in-person classes due to COVID-19. The University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt returned to classes on Jan. 17 -18.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
One killed in two-car and pedestrian crash
One killed in two-car and pedestrian crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/23/22
Health department reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
COVID-19 starting to plateau
COVID-19 starting to plateau