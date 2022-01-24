Advertise with Us
Memphis Animal Services kennels full due to colder weather

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is kicking off a new promotion as dog kennels fill up.

MAS has received an increased number of calls due to the cold weather.

If you adopt a dog from MAS between Tuesday and next Monday, it will only cost $20, plus you will get a free fleece throw blanket.

All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment if needed, a collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

