Memphis Animal Services kennels full due to colder weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is kicking off a new promotion as dog kennels fill up.

MAS has received an increased number of calls due to the cold weather.

If you adopt a dog from MAS between Tuesday and next Monday, it will only cost $20, plus you will get a free fleece throw blanket.

All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment if needed, a collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

