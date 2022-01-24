Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Last warm afternoon before arctic air returns to the Mid-South

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was another cold start but temperatures will warm pretty quickly under a southwest flow and plentiful sunshine into the mid to upper 50s. After today get ready for another cold blast as much colder air will filter in tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny then partly cloudy in the afternoon with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 30s and northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and cold with highs near 40 but temperatures will fall in the afternoon & breezy. Winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday night temperatures will into the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny & chilly for next weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday there is a slight chance of rain with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Last day of warmer temps before arctic air returns to the Mid-South
Monday midday First Alert Weather
wmc
Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 24, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Above average to start the week, but temperatures soon come crashing down
Cold tonight but one more warm day Monday
Another cold night followed by one more warm afternoon Monday