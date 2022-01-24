Last warm afternoon before arctic air returns to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was another cold start but temperatures will warm pretty quickly under a southwest flow and plentiful sunshine into the mid to upper 50s. After today get ready for another cold blast as much colder air will filter in tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny then partly cloudy in the afternoon with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 30s and northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and cold with highs near 40 but temperatures will fall in the afternoon & breezy. Winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday night temperatures will into the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny & chilly for next weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday there is a slight chance of rain with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

