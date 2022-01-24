Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Some residents concerned with new St. Jude parking garage
Some residents concerned with new St. Jude parking garage
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire