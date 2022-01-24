Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Covington High School evacuated following false bomb threat

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. According to the Covington Police Department, no evidence of a threat was located and students will be dismissed from the football field as the investigation continues.

Police say they will provide updates if any additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses biggest water users in Memphis
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses biggest water users in Memphis
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses biggest water users in Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Online dating site meetup ends in robbery at gunpoint, police say