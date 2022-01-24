Covington High School evacuated following false bomb threat

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. According to the Covington Police Department, no evidence of a threat was located and students will be dismissed from the football field as the investigation continues.

Police say they will provide updates if any additional information becomes available.

