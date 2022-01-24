COVID-19: Nearly 1K new cases in Shelby County; 304 new cases among children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 995 cases and 304 new pediatric cases Monday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 214,302 and 2,862 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,366 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,580 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,816 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending on Jan. 15.

Shelby County is also 78.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of 700,000 vaccination goal.

Latest Shelby County vaccine data listed below:

550,259 total people vaccinated

1,179,603 total vaccinations administered

5,043 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

