COVID-19: Nearly 1K new cases in Shelby County; 304 new cases among children

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 24
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 995 cases and 304 new pediatric cases Monday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 214,302 and 2,862 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,366 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,580 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,816 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending on Jan. 15.

Shelby County is also 78.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of 700,000 vaccination goal.

Latest Shelby County vaccine data listed below:

  • 550,259 total people vaccinated
  • 1,179,603 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,043 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

