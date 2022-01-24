Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses biggest water users in Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about the large water users in the city.

“It’s showing that a small amount of industries in this city use a ton of water and that is really important in a world that is running out of fresh water,” Hardiman said. “Here in the Mid-South, we have a fantastic amount of fresh water. The Memphis sand aquifer, which we just had a Supreme Court case over, is wonderful drinking water. And what we find in the data is that people aren’t drinking this water, its industries using this water either to make profit or the case of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which is the largest water user, to just pull down a combine cycle plant”.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

