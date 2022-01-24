Another cold blast on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s will fall into the 50s this evening with a few clouds.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s by morning and winds turning north at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Some clouds early with sunshine by afternoon. It will be windy and cold with highs near 40. Winds out of the northeast 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Tuesday night will be clear but frigid with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny but cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few flurries and high temperatures near 40.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

