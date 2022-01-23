‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.

In many cases, thieves are working in groups and getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Several businesses were targeted in the last week, according to Memphis police.

Surveillance video shared by MPD shows the moment a group of burglars broke into Aaron’s electronic and furniture store on Getwell Road in east Memphis.

It happened Wednesday morning, hours before the store opened.

Investigators say the burglars, eight in all, pulled up in four separate vehicles and used a sledgehammer and crowbar to break into the store.

Some in the group stayed in the parking lot to keep a lookout for police.

Investigators believe the same group burglarized a similar business just minutes later on Winchester Road.

Police shared photos of the thieves roaming around the stores and say they made off with several electronics.

Police say four men broke into Diamond Brokers of Memphis, a jewelry store on Poplar Avenue, last Monday and made off with $30,000 worth of jewelry and a gun valued at over $3,200.

On that same day, police say four men also broke into Eyewear Gallery near Poplar and Perkin and stole several pairs of designer eyewear, including Gucci, Chanel, Ray-ban and Tom Ford.

The stolen merchandise was valued at over $32,000, according to police.

The city’s online data hub, which tracks crime, shows police have responded to 85 business burglaries and 33 business robberies since January 1.

That’s a sizable increase from last year at this time when police responded to 62 business burglaries and just 13 business robberies.

A disturbing trend in the new year.

If you have any information about the suspects connected to any of these crimes, you can contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 901-528-CASH.

See a full report on Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.