Our warming trend continues, but it will be short lived

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be near normal today and tomorrow, but another cold front will move in Monday night, ushering in much colder air.

NORMAL HIGH: 51

NORMAL LOW: 33

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 30 and calm wind.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny & chill for next weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

