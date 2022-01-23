Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
One killed in two-car and pedestrian crash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Alta Vista and Overton Crossing Saturday evening.

Officers say the crash involved two cars and a pedestrian, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

