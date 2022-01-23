One killed in two-car and pedestrian crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Alta Vista and Overton Crossing Saturday evening.

Officers say the crash involved two cars and a pedestrian, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.