Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

How to save money on power bill during cold weather

With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay energy efficient.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt area, many people will turn up the heat in their homes.

But, of course, that can lead to extra dollars on the power bill.

According to Mississippi Power, cost-effective ways to keep the warm air in while saving on the bill do exists.

“Going to a hardware store and getting weather stripping and adding that to those doors and windows... that is going to help you a lot because that’s actually, air leaks are one of the greatest sources of loss of energy,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, a spokesperson for Mississippi Power. “That is a very budget-friendly way.”

For those of you looking to upgrade some appliances in your home, Mississippi Power says getting a smart thermostat is a good option and can help save energy.

“And then a smart thermostat also makes a huge difference.,” Griffith said. “You can find those at different hardware stores, in different price ranges as well,.

“And that way if you are busy., maybe you’ve left for work, and you forgot to adjust your thermostat you can do it from your phone. And so, that is a really easy way to manage your energy.”

For more energy efficiency tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Suspect charged with arson after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in...
Suspect charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in Memphis
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after his vehicle found
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after finding his vehicle
Man sentenced to 30 years for woman’s 2019 shooting death in Memphis
Man sentenced to 30 years for woman’s 2019 shooting death in Memphis
Collierville High School
Collierville High School boys basketball coach resigns

Latest News

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/23/22
Health department reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County