Health department reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/23/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/23/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,423 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 213,307 and 2,862 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1554 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,864 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,55 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.

Shelby County is averaging 720 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 550,259 total people vaccinated
  • 1,179,603 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,043 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

