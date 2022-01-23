Advertise with Us
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a car crash at Alta Vista and Overton Crossing Saturday evening.

Police say that the Driver #1 attempted to pass traffic by using the center turn lane, but they hit two pedestrians and another car, which was in opposing traffic.

Officers say that Driver #1, their passenger and one of the pedestrians died from their injuries. Driver #2 and Pedestrian #2 are both listed as being in critical condition.

Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Union Ave.