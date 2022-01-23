Fatal car crash kills three, others injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a car crash at Alta Vista and Overton Crossing Saturday evening.

Police say that the Driver #1 attempted to pass traffic by using the center turn lane, but they hit two pedestrians and another car, which was in opposing traffic.

Officers say that Driver #1, their passenger and one of the pedestrians died from their injuries. Driver #2 and Pedestrian #2 are both listed as being in critical condition.

Driver #1 attempted to pass traffic by using the center turn lane and struck two pedestrians and car #2, which was in the opposing lane of traffic.

The driver and passenger of car #1 and pedestrian #1 died from their injuries. Driver #2 and pedestrian #2 are listed as critical. https://t.co/NIUykHR94h — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.