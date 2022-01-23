Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Binghampton Program aims to help fight city’s illegal dumping problem

Local artist Tad Pierson teams up with the Binghampton Development Corporation for a pilot...
Local artist Tad Pierson teams up with the Binghampton Development Corporation for a pilot project that turns illegally dumped tires into bike lane barriers.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rising awareness of illegal dumping in the city is pushing one neighborhood organization to turn one man’s trash into another man’s treasure.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

There’s not an official name for it yet, but when we spoke with local artist Tad Pierson. He mentioned Recycle and Cycle as a potential header for this pilot program.

Turning illegally dumped tires into bike lane buffers is the goal.

“In Memphis, particularly, all you have to do is ride around town, and you see them everywhere,” Pierson said, referring to tires being dumped throughout the city.

Pierson is now incorporating some of that into his work.

“I take sort of cast out trash items, trash material, and create useful things out of them,” he said.

Pierson is working with the Binghampton Development Corporation (BDC) to install 420 tires down Broad Avenue as part of a pilot program to buffer the road’s bike lanes.

“It’s often quite expensive to build protective bike lanes or even protect bike lanes in any way,” said Andy Kizzee, BDC’s Business Hub Director. “And so, this is a cost-effective option, taking tires that were dumped illegally.”

“A beautiful design in sort of a practical situation,” Pierson echoed.

What’s more is the installation of the barriers is part of a BDC program that offers soft skill job training to people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions and criminal records, like Nathan Hall -- trying to make a change in his life.

“I had a drug addiction problem,” Hall said. “This program, thus far, has had a huge change, a tremendous change, honestly.”

“We just really love the full circle nature of the project: blighted tires in Binghampton, Binghampton jobs, and safer bike lanes in Binghampton,” Kizzee said.

“It really works. It sort of solves three different problems at once,” said Pierson.

The BDC has an agreement with the city to wait one year and see this pilot project’s efficiency before agreeing to fund efforts on other roadways.

“We’ve already done our own testing, and these things hold up,” Pierson said. “Cars run over them, and I think they’re durable. The proof is in the pudding.”

“We’re probably capable of producing about 500 of these a month,” Kizzee said. “That’s just a drop in the bucket from a tires perspective, but that’s a mile of roadway. Hopefully, we can get approval to be able to be used on other city bike lane projects.”

This is just one of several BDC projects.

Hall is a Binghampton resident and a part of BDC’s first class of trainees.

He and others will be finished with the training program in a few months, hopeful to be hired to the city’s skilled labor force and continue to give back to his community.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Owner of Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Owner of shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after his vehicle found
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after finding his vehicle
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

Crystal Jones of Southaven picked up 2 backpacks for her kindergartner boys. Crystal with...
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church holds school supply giveaway
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau
TN health commissioner says omicron wave starting to plateau
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/22/22
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 20,000 in Shelby County