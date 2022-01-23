Another cold night with one more warm afternoon Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold start followed by a warmer afternoon has been the weather for today. More of the same tonight, as temperatures fall back into the 20s. Tomorrow will feature another afternoon in the 50s but enjoy because colder air will settle back into the Mid-South by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with southwest wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny to then partly cloudy in the afternoon with afternoon highs upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 30s and northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny & chilly for next weekend with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Sunday highs will be in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

