Your First Alert to another cold night ahead of a weekend warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a clear sky and cold air in place temperatures will plummet again tonight, but ample sunshine and a shift in wind direction will allow warmer temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a light Northwest wind and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

