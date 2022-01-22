Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to another cold night ahead of a weekend warm up

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a clear sky and cold air in place temperatures will plummet again tonight, but ample sunshine and a shift in wind direction will allow warmer temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a light Northwest wind and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 21, 2022
The weather balloon remains the best platform for observing temperature, wind, relative...
Breakdown: Why the National Weather Service uses balloons to explore the atmosphere
1/21/22
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 21, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cold to end the work week, but temperatures gradually warming this weekend