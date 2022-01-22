Advertise with Us
Weekend warm up across the Mid-South

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to another cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but ample sunshine and a shift in wind direction will allow warmer temperatures this weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 51
  • NORMAL LOW: 33

TODAY: Sunny with a light Northwest wind and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 20s

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

