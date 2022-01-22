Suspect charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested Friday night after throwing Molotov cocktails at his neighbor’s home.

Derrick Ross, 27, is charged with aggravated arson.

When police arrived at the house on Carrolton Avenue, they found the house had been struck by two Molotov cocktails with one left in the street.

According to the affidavit, the neighbor told police that she had been feuding with Ross for the past week. She said he vandalized her car and told her he was going to “keep it going.” Officers spoke with Ross at his residence where he admitted several times that he was responsible for Friday’s incident and was trying to get even after he feels his neighbors shot at him.

The alleged shooting was never reported to police.

As Ross was being taken into custody, the affidavit says he stated “when he gets out, he’s going to get even. I’m never calling the police and he will just get street justice.”

