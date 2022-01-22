Advertise with Us
Penny Hardaway issues apology after post game rant goes viral

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By now, you’ve all seen the rant by Memphis Tigers men’s basketball head coach, Penny Hardaway, after Thursday night’s loss to SMU.

So has the rest of the world, thanks to social media, including the pundits at ESPN.

The stir caused Hardaway to issue an apology Friday night on Instagram.

Hardaway’s profanity-laced tirade at the Memphis media caught the attention of the panels at the network’s afternoon talk shows around the horn and pardon the interruption.

Penny said the media should back off questioning him about whether he can do the job because of a young roster depleted with injuries. It draws this response from the national media.

The Tigers next play at Tulsa Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

