Man sentenced to 30 years for woman's 2019 shooting death in Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man convicted of murder and assault will spend 30 years behind bars.

Angelos Washington was sentenced Friday for the 2019 killing of Pamela Foster who was shot in the back on Airways.

In 2019, an assault victim in a separate incident said Washington punched her in the face multiple times when she worked in the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital.  

Washington pleaded guilty to all charges and will not be eligible for parole.

