Lanes blocked along I-240 eastbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle catches fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.(WMC) - Lanes are blocked along I-240 eastbound in Shelby County Friday night after a car caught fire.

The vehicle is at mile marker 26 near Millbranch. The car fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Two right eastbound lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

Injuries have not been confirmed.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route or use caution while in the area.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.