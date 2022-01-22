Ken Moody to face Mayor Lee Harris in May primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pool of candidates for Shelby County mayor is growing as Ken Moody legally filed to run for office Friday afternoon at the Shelby County Election Commission.

“We’ve continued our conversations throughout this county, talking with people, knowing what their issues are. We’ve put a plan in place to discuss those issues,” Moody said.

Moody is currently a special assistant to City Mayor Jim Strickland and serves as a liaison to businesses, religious leaders, neighborhoods, nonprofits, and government officials.

He says he believes that experience will help him win the election.

He plans to focus on crime, education, rebuilding the community, and economic development.

“We’re going to increase minority business spending. We’re going to make sure minorities get their fair share of county business. We’re going to do more and more for this county, but we’re going to listen,” Moody said.

Moody will run against Incumbent Mayor Lee Harris who launched his re-election campaign last month.

In his first term, Harris says he devoted millions to county funding for transit and early childhood education. If re-elected, he says he’ll fight for middle class families and working men and women.

Both Harris and Moody will go head-to-head in the Democratic primary May 3.

The winner of that race will face off against Republican candidate for mayor, Memphis City councilman Worth Morgan.

Over the phone Friday, Morgan said he plans to officially file his petition for Shelby County mayor next month.

“I’m running to make a difference in a community I love. People deserve a county mayor that is responsive and responsible to the duties that is the office, and they’re not getting that now,” Morgan said.

Action News 5 Political Analyst Mike Nelson said in an interview earlier this month the race will be interesting.

“Mayor Harris is not going to be able to take for granted the Democratic nomination for county mayor for a second term. Meanwhile, the Republicans are totally united behind city councilmember Worth Morgan, so this could be a real contest all the way through,” Nelson said.

Action News 5 reached out to Strickland and Harris for comments on the county mayoral race, but have not heard back.

