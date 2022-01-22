Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT ... IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS,” tweeted Deborah Lipstadt, who is President Biden’s nominee as a special envoy to confront antisemitism abroad.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh agreed. “Do not let the antisemites terrorize us and win by keeping us out of our sacred spaces,” Myers wrote.

He survived the 2018 mass shooting at his synagogue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Owner of Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Owner of shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis

Latest News

Lanes blocked along I-240 eastbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle catches fire
Lanes blocked along I-240 eastbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle catches fire
Civil rights activist talks critical race theory bill passed by Mississippi Senate
Civil rights activist talks critical race theory bill passed by Mississippi Senate
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Christian Brothers University offers alumni free classes for life