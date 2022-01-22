Collierville High School boys basketball coach resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The boys basketball coach for Collierville High School, Cedric Henderson, resigned on Thursday.

The public information officer for Collierville Schools says that administrators and school board members were alerted to certain actions taken by Henderson that potentially violated the school’s Coaches’ Code of Conduct.

After an internal investigation and conversations with school and district officials, Henderson elected to resign.

Collierville Schools has since announced that the new boys varsity basketball coach for Collierville High School will be Shawn Taggart.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.