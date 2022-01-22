Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville High School boys basketball coach resigns

Collierville High School
Collierville High School(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The boys basketball coach for Collierville High School, Cedric Henderson, resigned on Thursday.

The public information officer for Collierville Schools says that administrators and school board members were alerted to certain actions taken by Henderson that potentially violated the school’s Coaches’ Code of Conduct.

After an internal investigation and conversations with school and district officials, Henderson elected to resign.

Collierville Schools has since announced that the new boys varsity basketball coach for Collierville High School will be Shawn Taggart.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Owner of Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Owner of shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis

Latest News

901 FC Goalkeeper John Berner
901 FC re-signs to goalkeeper
UofM football makes it official, Time Cramsey made new offensive coordinator
Tigers fall to SMU and Penny lets loose in post game
Tigers fall to SMU and Penny lets loose in post game
Tigers fall to SMU and Penny lets loose in post game
Tigers fall to SMU and Penny lets loose in post game