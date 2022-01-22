Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Another cold night slightly warmer tomorrow

Warmer temperatures on the way starting Sunday afternoon
Warmer temperatures on the way starting Sunday afternoon
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will take another tumble tonight, it will be cold but not as cold as last night. More sunshine tomorrow and Monday will provide a brief warming trend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 30 and calm wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Owner of Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Owner of shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after his vehicle found
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after finding his vehicle
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect Chico Smith
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

Latest News

Warmer temperatures on the way starting Sunday afternoon
Saturday evening First Alert Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Weekend warm up across the Mid-South
WMC
Saturday early morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 22, 2021
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to another cold night ahead of a weekend warm up