Another cold night slightly warmer tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will take another tumble tonight, it will be cold but not as cold as last night. More sunshine tomorrow and Monday will provide a brief warming trend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 30 and calm wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling during the afternoon ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries and high temperatures near 40.

