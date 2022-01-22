Active COVID-19 cases drop below 20,000 in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,582 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths over the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 211,884 and 2,845 deaths since the pandemic began.
SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 820 cases per day for the last seven days.
There are currently 19,931 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,228 of them are pediatric cases.
SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.
Shelby County is averaging 1,545 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 550,058 total people vaccinated
- 1,178,598 total vaccinations administered
- 5,743 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.
