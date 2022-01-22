Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 20,000 in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/22/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/22/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,582 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 211,884 and 2,845 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 820 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 19,931 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,228 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.

Shelby County is averaging 1,545 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 550,058 total people vaccinated
  • 1,178,598 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,743 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Owner of Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Owner of shopping center files lawsuit against SCS, City of Memphis
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after his vehicle found
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after finding his vehicle
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect Chico Smith
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,509 cases reported Fri.
Former American Academy of Pediatrics president encourages parents to get kids vaccinated
Former American Academy of Pediatrics president encourages parents to get kids vaccinated
Former American Academy of Pediatrics president encourages parents to get kids vaccinated